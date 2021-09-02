Cathay Pacific Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cathay Pacific Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages have commented on CPCAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cathay Pacific Airways from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cathay Pacific Airways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Get Cathay Pacific Airways alerts:

Shares of CPCAY traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $4.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,741. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 0.97. Cathay Pacific Airways has a fifty-two week low of $3.25 and a fifty-two week high of $5.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a carrier of international passengers and air cargo. The company conducts airline operations principally to and from Hong Kong. It also provides property investment, travel reward program, travel tour operator, financial, aircraft leasing and acquisition facilitation, airline catering, information processing, aircraft ramp handling, laundry and dry cleaning, ground handling, aircraft engineering, cargo carriage, airport ground engineering support and equipment maintenance, and inventory technical management services.

Featured Article: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay Pacific Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay Pacific Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.