Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Bought by Magnus Financial Group LLC

Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 105.5% during the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. 67.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CAT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $303.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.80.

NYSE:CAT traded up $4.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $212.48. The stock had a trading volume of 121,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,405,817. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.73 and a 1-year high of $246.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.47. The company has a market cap of $116.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.91.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The business had revenue of $12.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th were given a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 19th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.68%.

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $206.20 per share, with a total value of $103,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total transaction of $1,887,178.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

