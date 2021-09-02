Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 882,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 42,735 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 2.4% of Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $47,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Betterment LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 51,274,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,668,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575,264 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5,475.1% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 43,017,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,232,753,000 after buying an additional 42,246,120 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 41,215,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,145,256,000 after buying an additional 338,727 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,484,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,794,933,000 after buying an additional 1,720,840 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,362,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,540,446,000 after buying an additional 1,738,469 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $52.86. 22,058,039 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,978,520. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.79. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $41.53 and a 1-year high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

