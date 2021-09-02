Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:EIS)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:EIS) by 1.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,783 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Israel ETF were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EIS. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF by 66.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Israel ETF by 106.3% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Israel ETF by 1,883.3% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Israel ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,841,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Israel ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 72,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,022,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the period.

EIS stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $72.62. 101 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,907. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.92. iShares MSCI Israel ETF has a 12 month low of $50.00 and a 12 month high of $72.77.

