Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) by 33.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,398 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,780 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hess Midstream were worth $2,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Hess Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream during the 1st quarter worth $7,476,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream during the 1st quarter worth $2,135,000. Yaupon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream during the 1st quarter worth $4,484,000. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 42,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 5,899 shares during the last quarter. 72.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HESM traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.44. The stock had a trading volume of 159 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,891. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $662.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 2.25. Hess Midstream LP has a 52 week low of $14.56 and a 52 week high of $27.62.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $294.80 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hess Midstream LP will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.504 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This is a boost from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.62%. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.20%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hess Midstream from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Hess Midstream from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Hess Midstream in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hess Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hess Midstream presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.78.

About Hess Midstream

Hess Midstream LP engages in the ownership, development and acquisition of midstream assets to provide services to third-party crude oil and natural gas producers. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment consists of natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression.

