Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.37 Million Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,194 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 904 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 30,087,626 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,287,675,000 after purchasing an additional 416,103 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,158,097 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,087,833,000 after purchasing an additional 437,321 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 14,089,525 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,539,562,000 after purchasing an additional 106,466 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 14,048,204 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,535,047,000 after purchasing an additional 245,298 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,585,346 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,265,931,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350,284 shares during the period. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $117.17. The stock had a trading volume of 207,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,908,180. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $81.75 and a twelve month high of $126.32. The stock has a market cap of $138.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.14, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.08.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. The business had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. Starbucks’s revenue was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total value of $44,110,527.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $17,685,661.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SBUX. Guggenheim began coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $127.00 price objective for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.15.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

