Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.63 Million Position in NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT) by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 394,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,030 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.32% of NextDecade worth $1,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NEXT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in NextDecade by 74.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 76,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 32,606 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextDecade in the first quarter valued at $43,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextDecade in the first quarter valued at $414,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of NextDecade in the first quarter valued at $615,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of NextDecade by 671.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 52,668 shares during the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NEXT traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.43. 2,153 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,591,215. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.80. NextDecade Co. has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $6.13. The company has a market cap of $420.15 million, a PE ratio of -10.48 and a beta of -0.01.

NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). On average, equities analysts anticipate that NextDecade Co. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NEXT shares. Evercore ISI raised NextDecade from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $3.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of NextDecade from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $2.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

NextDecade Corp. is a development company, which focuses on liquefied natural gas (LNG) export projects and associated pipelines. It develops and manages land-based and floating liquefied natural gas projects in the Gulf Coast with focus on the Rio Grande LNG. The company was founded by Kathleen Eishbrenner in 2010 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

