Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 139,445 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $6,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of TC Energy by 7.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,623,585 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,440,839,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050,610 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 26.9% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 19,378,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $888,365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,108,971 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 498.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 13,182,078 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $603,329,000 after purchasing an additional 10,980,186 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 13.5% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,139,113 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $464,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,343 shares during the period. Finally, Mufg Securities Canada LTD. increased its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 58.5% in the second quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 10,020,956 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $496,415,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700,392 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.18% of the company’s stock.

Get TC Energy alerts:

Shares of TC Energy stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.61. 739,444 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,921,035. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.59 and its 200 day moving average is $48.42. The firm has a market cap of $46.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.80. TC Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $38.80 and a 1 year high of $53.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.6917 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.81%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.72%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TRP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$68.00 price target on shares of TC Energy in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of TC Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley cut TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.08.

TC Energy Profile

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

Featured Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP).

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.