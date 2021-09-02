Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 116,588 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 13,344 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $5,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 278.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 575 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the first quarter worth about $33,000. 59.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock traded up $0.63 on Wednesday, reaching $49.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,047,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,359,112. The company has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.12. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 52-week low of $32.61 and a 52-week high of $53.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.24. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 42.25% and a net margin of 35.90%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $1.0275 per share. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 107.03%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Magellan Midstream Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Magellan Midstream Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.57.

Magellan Midstream Partners Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

