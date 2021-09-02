Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 20,300 The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 20,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,536,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Hershey by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,337,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Hershey by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co boosted its position in shares of The Hershey by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 5,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in The Hershey by 0.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 161,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in The Hershey by 13.8% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 59,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,432,000 after acquiring an additional 7,245 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.34% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hershey alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HSY traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $178.22. The company had a trading volume of 526,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,025. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $177.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.60. The stock has a market cap of $36.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.38. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $134.00 and a 1-year high of $182.71.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.05. The Hershey had a return on equity of 63.62% and a net margin of 16.52%. On average, research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.901 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This is an increase from The Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The Hershey’s payout ratio is 57.23%.

HSY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The Hershey from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on The Hershey from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Hershey from $166.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on The Hershey from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on The Hershey from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.38.

In other news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.48, for a total transaction of $981,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,330 shares in the company, valued at $10,589,218.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.15, for a total value of $437,875.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 180,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,614,049.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,319 shares of company stock worth $1,475,621. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About The Hershey

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

Further Reading: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.