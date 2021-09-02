Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 2,976 Shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 132,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,976 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF were worth $8,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EWT. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 8,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 582.0% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 61,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,954,000 after buying an additional 52,456 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 56,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 839,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,706,000 after purchasing an additional 9,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 116,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,432,000 after purchasing an additional 8,883 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF alerts:

EWT traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.13. 3,842,680 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,498,198. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.86. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a one year low of $42.55 and a one year high of $65.58.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

Featured Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.