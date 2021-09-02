Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 24,932 Shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM) by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 164,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 24,932 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.73% of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF worth $4,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EWM. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 180,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,886,000 after purchasing an additional 14,240 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $815,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 120,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after acquiring an additional 3,951 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,340,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 17,360 shares in the last quarter. 67.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWM traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.46. 454,022 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,097. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.63. iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF has a 1-year low of $24.43 and a 1-year high of $29.64.

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Malaysia Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Malaysian market, as measured by the MSCI Malaysia Index (the Index).

