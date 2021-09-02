Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 1,380 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,012,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 315,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,191,000 after buying an additional 6,443 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 199,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,619,000 after buying an additional 16,090 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $108.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,640,285. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $108.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.56. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $107.91 and a fifty-two week high of $110.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.073 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st.

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

