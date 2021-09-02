Castle (CSTL) Price Tops $0.0013 on Major Exchanges

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 2nd. Castle has a market capitalization of $28,859.67 and approximately $1.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Castle has traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Castle coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Castle alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $238.60 or 0.00480405 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 30.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003272 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003032 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00006963 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $612.42 or 0.01233068 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000015 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000275 BTC.

About Castle

CSTL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 22,362,176 coins. Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL . Castle’s official website is projectcastle.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Castle has built Axioms, a decentralized crypto platform where businesses can buy airdrop automation on the platform using its coins. The platform is accessible here: https://platform.axioms.app . Castle will provide a platform where every person who is launching a coin can decide the requirements for users to receive airdrops. Born from a community of crypto enthusiasts, the founders of castle seek to revolutionize the way airdrops are distributed at the click of finger button. “

Buying and Selling Castle

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Castle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Castle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Castle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.