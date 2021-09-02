Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) Receives $10.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

CASA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Casa Systems from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Casa Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Casa Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Get Casa Systems alerts:

In other news, CTO Weidong Chen sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.90, for a total transaction of $513,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 2,400,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,962,851.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 195,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,530,100. Insiders own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Casa Systems in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Casa Systems in the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Casa Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. White Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Casa Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Casa Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. 68.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Casa Systems stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.37. 254,803 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 509,040. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The company has a market cap of $630.34 million, a PE ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 1.08. Casa Systems has a one year low of $3.65 and a one year high of $13.15.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $92.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.53 million. Casa Systems had a return on equity of 37.61% and a net margin of 6.90%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Casa Systems will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Casa Systems Company Profile

Casa Systems, Inc engages in the provision and development of digital cable video and broadband services. Its products include cable, fixed, mobile, optical, and Wi-Fi networks; and casa access devices. The company was founded by Jerry Guo in 2003 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

Featured Article: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Casa Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casa Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.