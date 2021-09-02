Cartesi Trading 0.3% Lower This Week (CTSI)

Cartesi (CURRENCY:CTSI) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 1st. Cartesi has a total market cap of $330.59 million and $39.91 million worth of Cartesi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Cartesi has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. One Cartesi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.81 or 0.00001660 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.34 or 0.00066294 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $66.93 or 0.00137212 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.16 or 0.00160233 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,705.14 or 0.07595714 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003374 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,702.97 or 0.99843419 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $498.23 or 0.01021406 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cartesi Coin Profile

Cartesi’s genesis date was April 20th, 2020. Cartesi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 408,197,415 coins. Cartesi’s official website is cartesi.io . Cartesi’s official message board is medium.com/cartesi . The Reddit community for Cartesi is https://reddit.com/r/cartesi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cartesi’s official Twitter account is @cartesiproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cartesi provides a Linux runtime environment for scalable blockchain Dapps. Complex and intensive computations run off-chain while retaining the security guarantees of the blockchain. The Cartesi Token economy has been designed to overcome challenges of usability and scalability of blockchain applications. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of Cartesi (CTSI) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of Cartesi, designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on Cartesi, and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the network. CTSI is an essential ingredient for the proper functioning of Cartesi's Data Ledger, which is a PoS-based side-chain for temporary data storage. Block generators receive CTSI mine rewards and fees paid by parties adding data to the ledger. “

Buying and Selling Cartesi

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cartesi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cartesi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cartesi using one of the exchanges listed above.

