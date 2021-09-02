Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,890,000 shares, a decline of 19.9% from the July 29th total of 2,360,000 shares. Approximately 4.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 565,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Shares of Carter’s stock traded down $0.93 on Thursday, hitting $102.03. 3,857 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 650,603. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Carter’s has a 52 week low of $76.89 and a 52 week high of $116.92. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.42.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $746.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.84 million. Carter’s had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The company’s revenue was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Carter’s will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.46%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Carter’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.80.

In other Carter’s news, EVP Kendra Krugman sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.91, for a total transaction of $288,148.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Carter’s by 4.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,232,231 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $376,371,000 after buying an additional 172,571 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Carter’s by 10.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,922,198 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $348,798,000 after buying an additional 358,572 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Carter’s by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,890,763 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $401,411,000 after buying an additional 97,210 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Carter’s by 45.9% in the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,710,967 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $152,156,000 after buying an additional 538,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Carter’s by 317.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,536,819 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $158,554,000 after buying an additional 1,168,526 shares in the last quarter.

About Carter’s

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail; U.S. Wholesale; and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

