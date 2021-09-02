Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Carrefour S.A. operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores and cash and carry stores in Europe, the Americas and Asia. Carrefour S.A. is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CRRFY. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Carrefour in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an underperform rating for the company. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Carrefour in a research note on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Carrefour in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Carrefour in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.50.

Shares of CRRFY stock opened at $3.73 on Monday. Carrefour has a fifty-two week low of $3.04 and a fifty-two week high of $4.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.50.

Carrefour SA engages in the provision of supermarkets and retail stores. Its activities include operation and management of hypermarkets; supermarkets; convenience stores; cash and carry stores; and both food and non-food e-commerce websites. The company was founded on July 11, 1959 and is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France.

