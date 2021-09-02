Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,642 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,323 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.12% of Carlisle Companies worth $12,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 134.8% in the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 28,197 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after purchasing an additional 16,188 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 466,005 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $76,695,000 after acquiring an additional 30,626 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $20,605,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 77,123 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,693,000 after purchasing an additional 8,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 17,693.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 391,461 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $74,918,000 after acquiring an additional 389,261 shares during the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSL traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $208.95. 452 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,282. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $115.54 and a fifty-two week high of $215.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $200.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.73. The company has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.73, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.04.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. This is an increase from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 34.18%.

In other news, VP Scott C. Selbach sold 21,021 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.41, for a total transaction of $4,275,881.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas J. Shears sold 10,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.01, for a total value of $2,094,177.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,813,429.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 161,815 shares of company stock worth $33,098,099. Company insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $209.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.00.

Carlisle Companies Profile

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

