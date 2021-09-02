CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Trading Down 4.7%

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)’s share price traded down 4.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $76.57 and last traded at $76.69. 13,891 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 649,835 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.51.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on CareDx from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on CareDx in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on CareDx in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on CareDx from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CareDx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.14. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -419.33 and a beta of 0.65.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 2.39% and a negative net margin of 3.53%. The company had revenue of $74.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.02 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CareDx, Inc will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Peter Maag sold 26,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.25, for a total transaction of $2,285,625.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 393,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,980,516.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William A. Hagstrom sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.14, for a total value of $440,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,575 shares in the company, valued at $2,077,900.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,997 shares of company stock worth $9,283,902 over the last ninety days. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of CareDx during the second quarter valued at $240,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of CareDx during the second quarter valued at $1,744,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of CareDx by 263.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 500,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,809,000 after buying an additional 362,771 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC grew its holdings in shares of CareDx by 40.1% during the second quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 163,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,941,000 after buying an additional 46,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of CareDx by 105,969.2% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 13,776 shares in the last quarter.

About CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA)

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

