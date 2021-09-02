Capital Analysts LLC Sells 635 Shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Capital Analysts LLC reduced its stake in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 635 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 12,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. 44.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TECK stock opened at $22.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.26. Teck Resources Limited has a 52 week low of $11.14 and a 52 week high of $26.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.14 and its 200 day moving average is $22.12. The firm has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.48 and a beta of 1.27.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.13. Teck Resources had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Teck Resources Limited will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0397 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.79%.

TECK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$34.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$38.50 to C$37.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $27.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.97.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

