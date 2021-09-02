Capital Analysts LLC Raises Stock Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 8,854.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 985 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TER. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the second quarter worth $39,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 130.8% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 46.0% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the first quarter worth $57,000. 83.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TER has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Susquehanna raised shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.56.

TER stock opened at $119.67 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $123.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.74. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.07 and a fifty-two week high of $147.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.27.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.16. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 41.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.66%.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

