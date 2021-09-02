Capital Analysts LLC Raises Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 386.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,515 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,586 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nikulski Financial Inc. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 64,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Paradiem LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 81,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 19,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.56 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.52 and a 52-week high of $21.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.63.

