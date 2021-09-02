Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Price Target Raised to C$39.25 at Raymond James

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$38.50 to C$39.25 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 4.53% from the company’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canadian Western Bank’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.54 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.57 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CWB. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. CSFB boosted their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$37.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$41.02.

Shares of CWB opened at C$37.55 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$34.69 and its 200-day moving average price is C$34.09. Canadian Western Bank has a 52 week low of C$23.72 and a 52 week high of C$37.75. The stock has a market cap of C$3.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.82.

In related news, Director Irfhan Abdulaziz Rawji bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$34.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$341,563.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 19,175 shares in the company, valued at C$654,947.05. Also, Senior Officer James Jeffrey Bowling sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.01, for a total transaction of C$74,024.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$94,713.71.

Canadian Western Bank

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

