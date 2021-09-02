Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) Price Target Raised to C$44.00

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) had its price target upped by CIBC from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Western Bank currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.83.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CBWBF opened at $29.73 on Monday. Canadian Western Bank has a 52 week low of $17.99 and a 52 week high of $31.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.36.

Canadian Western Bank engages in the provision of banking services for small and medium size companies. The firm provides commercial banking and financial services for business banking, personal banking or wealth management. It also offers full-service personal banking options, including checking and savings accounts, loans, mortgages, and investment products.

