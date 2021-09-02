Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) Given New C$38.00 Price Target at CSFB

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) had its price target lifted by CSFB from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CU. CIBC raised their price target on Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Canadian Utilities to C$36.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. National Bankshares raised their price target on Canadian Utilities from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on Canadian Utilities from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Utilities currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$36.56.
Shares of CU stock opened at C$35.59 on Wednesday. Canadian Utilities has a 1-year low of C$29.96 and a 1-year high of C$37.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$35.35 and its 200 day moving average is C$34.47. The company has a market cap of C$9.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.32, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.99.
Canadian Utilities Company Profile
Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.
Further Reading: What’s a Black Swan?
Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.