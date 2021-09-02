Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) Given New C$38.00 Price Target at CSFB

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) had its price target lifted by CSFB from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CU. CIBC raised their price target on Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Canadian Utilities to C$36.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. National Bankshares raised their price target on Canadian Utilities from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on Canadian Utilities from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Utilities currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$36.56.

Shares of CU stock opened at C$35.59 on Wednesday. Canadian Utilities has a 1-year low of C$29.96 and a 1-year high of C$37.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$35.35 and its 200 day moving average is C$34.47. The company has a market cap of C$9.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.32, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

In related news, Director Chad L. Gareau sold 750 shares of Canadian Utilities stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.12, for a total transaction of C$27,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,996 shares in the company, valued at C$108,215.52.

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

