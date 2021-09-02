Canadian National Railway’s (CNR) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at CIBC

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at CIBC in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup raised Canadian National Railway to a “buy” rating and set a C$140.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised Canadian National Railway to an “outperform” rating and set a C$121.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$145.00 to C$158.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James set a C$152.00 price objective on Canadian National Railway and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Canadian National Railway to C$139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$146.20.

CNR traded up C$0.83 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$154.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,341,614. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.32. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of C$125.00 and a twelve month high of C$157.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$134.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$136.98. The firm has a market capitalization of C$109.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported C$1.49 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$1.49. The business had revenue of C$3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.68 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 6.2915347 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

