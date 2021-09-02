Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) Trading Up 6.6%

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) rose 6.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.78 and last traded at $9.75. Approximately 45,286 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 12,637,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.15.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Canaan from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.35 and a beta of 4.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.78 and a 200 day moving average of $12.87.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franchise Capital Ltd bought a new position in Canaan during the 1st quarter worth $75,615,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canaan by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,437,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,867,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Canaan during the 1st quarter valued at $41,491,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Canaan during the 1st quarter worth about $35,673,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Canaan by 63,705.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,676,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,659,000 after buying an additional 1,674,179 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

About Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN)

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products.

