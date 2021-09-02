Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 33.21% and a net margin of 9.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of CPB opened at $42.59 on Thursday. Campbell Soup has a 52-week low of $40.05 and a 52-week high of $53.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.70. The firm has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 0.59.
A number of research firms have issued reports on CPB. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Campbell Soup from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Campbell Soup from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Campbell Soup in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.10.
About Campbell Soup
Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.
