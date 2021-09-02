Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 33.21% and a net margin of 9.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of CPB opened at $42.59 on Thursday. Campbell Soup has a 52-week low of $40.05 and a 52-week high of $53.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.70. The firm has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 0.59.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on CPB. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Campbell Soup from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Campbell Soup from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Campbell Soup in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.10.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Campbell Soup stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,005,642 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 373,208 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.66% of Campbell Soup worth $91,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 52.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

Featured Article: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.