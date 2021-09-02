Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 33.21% and a net margin of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

CPB opened at $42.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Campbell Soup has a 52 week low of $40.05 and a 52 week high of $53.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.70. The firm has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 0.59.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CPB. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Campbell Soup from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.90.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Campbell Soup stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,005,642 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 373,208 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.66% of Campbell Soup worth $91,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 52.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

