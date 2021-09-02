Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 275,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,227 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.27% of Camden Property Trust worth $36,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CPT. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 11,574 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 16,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 7,644 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 15,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CPT opened at $152.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a PE ratio of 122.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.73. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $86.19 and a 12 month high of $153.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $143.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.42.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.97). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 3.50%. On average, research analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.76%.

In related news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 14,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total transaction of $2,141,465.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 50,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total transaction of $6,746,100.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 285,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,005,058.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 134,143 shares of company stock worth $19,165,726 over the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.81.

Camden Property Trust Profile

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

