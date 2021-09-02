Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Short Interest Down 18.7% in August

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 37,500 shares, a decrease of 18.7% from the July 29th total of 46,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ CALT opened at $28.58 on Thursday. Calliditas Therapeutics AB has a 1 year low of $20.50 and a 1 year high of $38.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.70. The firm has a market cap of $747.97 million, a P/E ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 2.62.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Endurant Capital Management LP boosted its position in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 1.5% during the second quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 144,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) during the second quarter worth approximately $99,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 1.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 71,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) during the second quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) during the first quarter worth approximately $380,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on CALT shares. SEB Equities started coverage on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, SEB Equity Research started coverage on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Nefecon, a oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease IgA nephropathy.

