Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.100-$1.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.660. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Caleres also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.250-$3.500 EPS.

Shares of CAL stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 662,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,267. Caleres has a 1-year low of $7.57 and a 1-year high of $29.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.23. The company has a market capitalization of $959.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.43 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.65. Caleres had a positive return on equity of 9.24% and a negative net margin of 3.69%. The business had revenue of $675.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.57) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caleres will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Caleres’s payout ratio is -20.00%.

CAL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Caleres from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. CL King upgraded shares of Caleres from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Caleres from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

In other news, CFO Ken Hannah sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total value of $278,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 109,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,061,466.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 17,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total transaction of $457,524.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,241,233 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Caleres stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) by 117.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 345,368 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 186,442 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.90% of Caleres worth $9,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

Caleres Company Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men.

