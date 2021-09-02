Caledonia Investments (LON:CLDN) Sets New 52-Week High at $3,435.00

Shares of Caledonia Investments plc (LON:CLDN) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3,435 ($44.88) and last traded at GBX 3,401.70 ($44.44), with a volume of 14939 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,385 ($44.23).

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,268.05 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,020.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of £1.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.06.

Caledonia Investments Company Profile (LON:CLDN)

Caledonia Investments plc is a self-managed investment trust company. It invests in private and public equity markets across the globe. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against the FTSE All-Share Total Return Index. Caledonia Investments plc was founded in 1928 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Caledonia Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caledonia Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.