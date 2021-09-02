Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) Short Interest Update

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a decline of 21.7% from the July 29th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 69,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

CPZ stock opened at 20.25 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of 20.26. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a 12 month low of 13.79 and a 12 month high of 21.63.

Get Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust in the first quarter worth $309,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 22,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 4,901 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 101,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 6,663 shares during the last quarter.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.