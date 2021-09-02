C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $52.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.27 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE AI opened at $53.11 on Thursday. C3.ai has a 52-week low of $44.35 and a 52-week high of $183.90. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion and a PE ratio of -59.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.18 and a 200-day moving average of $66.79.

Get C3.ai alerts:

In related news, CTO Edward Y. Abbo sold 34,707 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $1,560,426.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 709,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.85, for a total transaction of $46,009,453.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,755,410 shares of company stock worth $345,305,587. 52.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of C3.ai from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of C3.ai from $98.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $146.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $120.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $100.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.11.

About C3.ai

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for C3.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C3.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.