bZx Protocol Achieves Market Cap of $118.11 Million (BZRX)

bZx Protocol (CURRENCY:BZRX) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. One bZx Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.41 or 0.00000820 BTC on popular exchanges. bZx Protocol has a total market capitalization of $118.11 million and $28.33 million worth of bZx Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, bZx Protocol has traded up 9.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.54 or 0.00059019 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001998 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002982 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00014314 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $67.18 or 0.00134206 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001999 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $408.69 or 0.00816447 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.90 or 0.00047745 BTC.

About bZx Protocol

bZx Protocol (CRYPTO:BZRX) is a coin. It was first traded on February 4th, 2019. bZx Protocol’s total supply is 1,030,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 287,674,874 coins. bZx Protocol’s official website is bzx.network . bZx Protocol’s official Twitter account is @b0xNet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “bZx is not itself an exchange, but a protocol that can be integrated into the current exchange infrastructure. Exchanges and relays are incentivized by fees denominated in the BZRX protocol token (BZRX) to offer decentralized margin lending and margin trading services. Assets are valued and liquidated via competing oracle providers. By decoupling the valuation and liquidation of assets from the protocol, the oracle marketplace approach allows competition to drive the oracle provider fee to its marginal cost while encouraging experimentation and flexibility. The new BZRX token will be launched on the Ethereum mainnet Monday, July 13th, 2020.BZRXv1 token holders can easily migrate to the new BZRX token using the Staking Dashboard here Token holders will need to migrate in order to unlock their BZRX tokens.Token holders will need to migrate to the new token by the time the platform relaunches in August to qualify for Fee Sharing.BZRXv1 token holders will have 1 year from the launch of the new token on July 13, 2020, to migrate their holdings to BZRX tokens. “

bZx Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bZx Protocol directly using US dollars.

