Burney Co. Sells 6,129 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Burney Co. decreased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 24.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,129 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $4,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 266.7% in the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter worth about $29,000. 77.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ITW traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $231.36. The stock had a trading volume of 7,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 984,588. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $72.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $228.22 and a 200 day moving average of $224.90. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $188.14 and a one year high of $242.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.66% and a net margin of 19.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $1.22 dividend. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.14%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ITW. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Argus upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.88.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

