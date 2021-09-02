Burney Co. Raises Stock Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Burney Co. raised its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,881 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $6,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 309.1% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 675 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the second quarter worth $38,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 149.6% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 836 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 285.3% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 68.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. 80.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PHM traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $54.71. 26,711 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,783,153. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.92 and a 12-month high of $63.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.28.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 13.58%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. PulteGroup’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

PHM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on PulteGroup from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.77.

PulteGroup Profile

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

