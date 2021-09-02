Burney Co. Boosts Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Burney Co. lifted its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,877 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 919 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $5,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Broadcom by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,270,770 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $12,644,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,432 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 111.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,105,096 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $512,388,000 after acquiring an additional 582,546 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,339,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,548,477,000 after acquiring an additional 400,046 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 223.5% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 542,543 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $251,555,000 after acquiring an additional 374,843 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,460,183 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $677,282,000 after acquiring an additional 302,018 shares during the period. 80.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on AVGO. raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $528.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $538.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $490.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $499.83.

Broadcom stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $492.63. The company had a trading volume of 32,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,846,435. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $343.48 and a 12-month high of $507.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $479.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $469.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.96, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.43 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 41.39%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total transaction of $246,842.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

Read More: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.