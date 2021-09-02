Bull Horn Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:BHSE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Bull Horn Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:BHSE) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, an increase of 17.3% from the July 29th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Bull Horn during the 1st quarter worth about $2,801,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Bull Horn by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 183,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after buying an additional 33,494 shares in the last quarter. Omni Partners LLP acquired a new position in Bull Horn during the 1st quarter worth about $1,072,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Bull Horn during the 1st quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Bull Horn by 516,200.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 5,162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BHSE opened at $9.90 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.91. Bull Horn has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $11.19.

Bull Horn Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the sports, entertainment, and brands sectors. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

