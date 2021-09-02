Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Sells 8 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 803 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 729.6% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 165,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $385,309,000 after purchasing an additional 145,445 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 15.6% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 488,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,138,199,000 after purchasing an additional 65,805 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 4,132.1% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 55,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,574,000 after purchasing an additional 53,882 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 24.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 241,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $562,148,000 after purchasing an additional 47,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 47.1% in the second quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 137,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $299,782,000 after purchasing an additional 43,885 shares during the last quarter. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on BKNG shares. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,675.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,710.00 to $2,740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,487.24.

BKNG stock opened at $2,286.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 227.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,589.00 and a 12 month high of $2,516.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2,192.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,284.19.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.69) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Booking had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 242.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($10.81) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,173.00, for a total value of $397,659.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,369,556. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

