Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Sells 206 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lowered its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 71.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

In other news, insider Aaron Powell sold 29,534 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $4,120,288.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 19,018 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.84, for a total value of $2,583,405.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,042 shares in the company, valued at $8,427,785.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.43.

NYSE KMB opened at $139.68 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.03. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $128.02 and a 12-month high of $157.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01. The company has a market cap of $47.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.54.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 308.07% and a net margin of 10.53%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 58.91%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.