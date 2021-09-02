Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Reduces Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,528 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of D. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. First Personal Financial Services grew its position in Dominion Energy by 2,323.5% during the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in Dominion Energy by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in Dominion Energy by 569.1% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. 66.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dominion Energy stock opened at $78.98 on Thursday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.85 and a 1 year high of $86.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.88. The company has a market cap of $63.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.19%.

D has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $88.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.09.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

