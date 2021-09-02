Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,214 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VGSH. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,281.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 108.3% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth $53,000.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $61.48 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.51. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $61.36 and a twelve month high of $62.11.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.017 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%.

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

