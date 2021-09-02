Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 945 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 440.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $91,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SPEM opened at $44.34 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.34. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.19 and a 12-month high of $47.56.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.