Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,659 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,746 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $65,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 300.0% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of STIP opened at $105.70 on Thursday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $103.02 and a 52 week high of $107.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $106.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.03.

