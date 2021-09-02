BTIG Research Increases Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Price Target to $136.00

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at BTIG Research from $126.00 to $136.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the healthcare product maker’s stock. BTIG Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.75% from the stock’s current price.
ABT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (down previously from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.44.
ABT stock opened at $127.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $225.86 billion, a PE ratio of 35.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $120.90 and a 200 day moving average of $119.06. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $100.34 and a twelve month high of $128.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.
In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 14,500 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,812,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,785,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $2,117,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 184,025 shares of company stock worth $22,964,818 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 160.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,401,508 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,246,517,000 after buying an additional 6,413,312 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $427,622,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 328.0% during the second quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,362,428 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $521,990,000 after buying an additional 3,343,066 shares during the last quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 261.2% during the second quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 4,214,783 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $488,620,000 after buying an additional 3,047,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 34.3% during the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 6,264,572 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $726,252,000 after buying an additional 1,600,139 shares during the last quarter. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Abbott Laboratories Company Profile
Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.
Featured Article: What is a Reverse Stock Split?
Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.