BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Shares Gap Up to $84.18

BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $84.18, but opened at $86.98. BRP shares last traded at $91.34, with a volume of 3,325 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DOOO shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of BRP in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on BRP from C$98.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Raymond James initiated coverage on BRP in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. CIBC reduced their target price on BRP from C$117.00 to C$108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of BRP in a report on Monday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 3.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.98.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.53. BRP had a negative return on equity of 149.93% and a net margin of 12.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that BRP Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1074 per share. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This is a positive change from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.45%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of BRP by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 49,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,898,000 after purchasing an additional 17,740 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of BRP by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 547,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,900,000 after purchasing an additional 157,974 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in BRP by 1,680.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 66,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,184,000 after acquiring an additional 62,442 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in BRP by 430.9% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 164,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,892,000 after acquiring an additional 133,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in BRP during the 2nd quarter worth $345,000. Institutional investors own 28.68% of the company’s stock.

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

