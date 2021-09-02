Brokerages Set The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Target Price at $151.58

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $151.58.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PG shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist lifted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

PG stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $143.92. The company had a trading volume of 351,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,017,730. The Procter & Gamble has a fifty-two week low of $121.54 and a fifty-two week high of $146.92. The company has a market capitalization of $349.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.48.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The company had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.48%.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 315,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total transaction of $44,819,184.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 667 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.37, for a total value of $96,294.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 541,024 shares of company stock valued at $77,277,688. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PG. Asset Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 12,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Wsfs Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the first quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 18,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,905,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

